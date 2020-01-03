New York State smashes 2GW solar milestone

New York State now has more than 2GW of solar energy capacity installed.

The New York Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) announced the milestone, noting it underscores the region’s position as “one of the fastest-growing distributed solar markets in the nation”.

It says the state has seen nearly 1,800% growth since 2011, over which time it has leveraged $4 billion (£3bn) in private investment and created nearly 12,000 jobs.

The cost of solar power has fallen by almost 60% during this period.

NYSERDA says the milestone means it has now reached a third of the photovoltaic capacity it needs to achieve the statewide target of installing 6GW of solar by 2025 – it also supports progress towards generating 70% of the state’s power from renewable sources by 2030.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said: “Solar is a vital part of New York’s Green New Deal strategy to transition to a clean energy future and reduce emissions to combat one of the most pressing issues of our time–climate change.

“The success of this initiative demonstrates we are on a path to meeting our nation-leading energy goals, and our climate agenda is spurring economic growth and leaving this planet cleaner and greener for generations to come.”