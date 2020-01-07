Plans submitted for 38MW wind farm on the Isle of Skye

Proposals to develop a new wind farm on the Isle of Skye which will have a capacity of around 38MW have been submitted.

Developer Wind2 says the Ben Sca Wind Farm would be located around two kilometres south of Edinbane and 7km to the east of Dunvegan in Scotland and consist of nine turbines, capable of generating enough electricity to power around 34,500 homes.

It is offering those living closest to the wind farm – within four kilometres – the opportunity to reduce their energy bills through a £400 contribution to their electricity bills annually or by offering home energy efficiency grants of £4,500.

Wind2 says the community benefit package could bring the equivalent of up to £5.67 million to the area over 30 years.

It is also exploring potential opportunities for communities around the site to buy a direct stake of up to 5% in the project.

The application submission follows “extensive study and community consultation” and a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) which examined the landscape and visual, cultural heritage, ecological and transportation aspects of the project.

Wind2 Development Director Fraser Mackenzie, said: “We believe that our project can deliver significant social, economic and environmental benefits to the Isle of Skye and the wider Highland economy.

“We know that we will be able to build and operate this wind farm without any subsidy whilst also reducing the electricity bills of those in the immediate area and delivering other projects of benefit to the community through our proposed community benefit fund. There was clear feedback from those who attended the exhibitions and from those we spoke to on the doorstep in and around Edinbane that energy costs were a real concern. Our energy discount proposal is a practical and tangible response to this message”.