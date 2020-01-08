Ireland proposes to ban sale of new fossil fuels cars from 2030

The sale of new petrol and diesel cars could be banned in Ireland from 2030 under new draft proposals published by the government.

The Climate Action Amendment Bill 2019 is aimed at significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions across all sectors and ensuring the nation meets its future climate goals.

Under the proposal, no new petrol and diesel cars can be registered from 2030 and the government will stop granting National Car Tests (NCTs) from 2045.

It also seeks to establish a 2050 emissions reduction target in law and make the adoption of carbon budgets a legal requirement in Ireland.

Under the latter plan, the government will introduce three five-year periods for the carbon budgets, starting with 2021 to 2025, up until 2035.

In addition, the government will be required to set a decarbonisation target range for each sector, reporting annually on the delivery of their actions and the achievement of their emission goals.

Richard Bruton, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment said: “We must act now and leave a better, healthier, more sustainable Ireland for future generations. Accountability is the key to making progress. We have a very short time to act. We must put in place a strong framework to ensure every sector, every policy, every decision delivers on the transformation that is required.

“Today represents a hugely important step in putting in place the necessary arrangements to achieve this objective.”

The UK Government has set a target to ban the sale of fossil fuel cars from 2040.