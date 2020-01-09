Up to $20m offered to tackle material challenges in coal and gas production

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $20 million (£15.3m) of funding to tackle material challenges that apply to both coal and gas-based steam cycle components.

Grants will be provided for cost-shared research and development of extreme environment materials for power generation, intended to improve overall costs, performance and reliability of fossil fuel electricity generation as well as enhance the competitiveness of the supply chain in global markets.

The two areas of interest include addressing fatigue failures at dissimilar metal joints as well as erosion and corrosion with surface technologies in high-temperature steam cycle components.

US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said: “This Administration is committed to developing transformational technologies that can enhance new and existing coal-fired power plants. These investments in innovation will help allow coal to remain a strategic fuel well into the future, with less impact on our environment.”