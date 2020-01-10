EDF Energy is the UK’s largest producer of low-carbon electricity, the biggest supplier of electricity by volume in Great Britain (meeting around one-fifth of the country’s demand) and largest supplier to British businesses.

Leaders in the UK’s nuclear renaissance, EDF Energy generates electricity with eight nuclear power stations, over 30 wind farms, one gas and two coal power stations, along with combined heat and power plants.

With its vision to be an efficient, responsible electricity company, and champion of low-carbon growth, EDF Energy also invests in low carbon technologies including renewables and battery storage.

It is applying research and development expertise to improve the performance of existing generation, and developing the potential of new technologies. EDF Energy has also launched its own innovation accelerator, Blue Lab, which focuses on making customers’ lives easier by offering innovative energy systems for commercial customers and digital innovation for customers at home.

www.edfenergy.com