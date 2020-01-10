Siemens Gamesa completes €200m Senvion purchase

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has acquired around 9GW of serviced wind fleet and operations across 13 countries from Senvion.

It follows an agreement signed last year to buy Senvion’s European onshore service, its intellectual property and onshore blade manufacturing facility in Portugal for €200 million (£170m).

The acquisition of the European Service assets and Intellectual Property (IP) from Senvion will increase Siemens Gamesa’s multi-brand footprint to more than 10GW and its fleet under maintenance to around 69GW.

Senvion Deutschland and its European subsidiaries were acquired as part of the transaction, which will now operate as a pure service provider within Siemens Gamesa Service Unit.

Markus Tacke, CEO of Siemens Gamesa said: “This has been a unique opportunity for consolidation, a win for all parties and a perfect match for Siemens Gamesa.

“By integrating these assets and highly skilled professionals we will improve our position as a leading global service partner at a crucial moment for the wind industry´s growth. The transaction also offers Senvion’s customers a long-term solution for their servicing needs, following Senvion’s insolvency.”