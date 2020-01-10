SSE Business Energy supplies around 500,000 electricity and gas metering points, offering a wide range of energy contract solutions including fixed and flexible contracts. The Business Energy team serves a broad and diverse range of clients from micro businesses to large national corporates as well as public sector organisations, helping them build their reputation and become more sustainable.

SSE as an organisation has spent over £3.9 billion on renewables since 2010 and has the broadest portfolio of renewable energy-generating assets in the UK and Ireland. It believes in delivering energy reliably and sustainably through investment in renewable energy, paying Fair Tax and the real Living Wage.

For more information on any of our products or services, visit ssebusinessenergy.co.uk.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/ssebusinessenergy

Twitter: twitter.com/sseb2b

Contact us via email: [email protected]