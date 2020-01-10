Team of experts and business leaders announced for Climate Assembly UK

A team of leading climate specialists, business leaders, economic experts and civil society organisations have been appointed for the UK’s first citizens’ assembly on climate change.

Climate Assembly UK was commissioned by six cross-party House of Commons Select Committees last summer in response to the government’s commitment for net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Last November, around 30,000 invitations were sent out to households across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, inviting people to join the assembly on climate change.

The 110 people who are taking part in the assembly will meet for the first time at the end of January and consider how the net zero goal can be achieved and make recommendations on what the government, businesses, the public and wider society should do to reduce carbon emissions.

They will consider a range of climate-focused topics, including transport, energy use at homes, agriculture and consumers choices, during their meetings across four weekends, according to Parliament.

The two panels of stakeholders and researchers from organisations including the Committee on Climate Change, University College London, UK Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations, have been chosen to assist and ensure the assembly is “balanced, accurate and comprehensive”.

Other Advisory Panel members include representatives from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), National Trust, Energy UK, Centre for Policy Studies, 2050 Climate Group, Greenpeace, Citizens Advice and RenewableUK

Luke Murphy, Head of the IPPR Environmental Justice Commission said he is “pleased” to be advising the assembly.

The head of the IPPR Environmental Justice Commission @LukeSMurphy will be advising the #ClimateAssemblyUK Follow Luke for updates! ⤵️ https://t.co/QIisuGM6bT https://t.co/NTkdoD1j4y — IPPR (@IPPR) January 9, 2020

Rebecca Williams, Head of the Policy Team at RenewableUK added she is “super excited” to be part of the advisory team.

I am super excited to be advising the UK’s first nationwide citizens’ assembly on climate change which gives people a say on how the UK reaches #netzero emissions target #ClimateAssemblyUK ! And in some very esteemed company too… Deets here: https://t.co/kaLlL0d4WV — Rebecca Williams (@reawilliams_) January 9, 2020

Audrey Gallacher, Interim Chief Executive of Energy UK said it is “crucial to bring the public with us” through the net zero transition.

Delighted to be involved with Climate Assembly UK – as announced today by @NetZeroUK As I've stressed here https://t.co/EgAs60zEzt it's crucial that we bring the public with us through the net-zero transformation. @EnergyUKcomms #ClimateAssemblyUK — Audrey Gallacher (@energyukceo) January 9, 2020

Dhara Vyas, Head of Future Energy Services at Citizens Advice, has also been chosen to advise the assembly.