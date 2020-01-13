For 2020, Consultancy of the Year is the accolade for any broker or consultant excelling at looking after its customers, staff and supply chain.

Open to all consultants large or small, you will be expected to show why you are the best of the best. This award won’t be judged on just turnover or size but in terms of what customers think, what suppliers think, how well you look after your staff, your achievements in the last 12 months and what innovations you are planning and implementing.

Whatever the size of your business or customer base you have an equal chance of winning this award.

There is no form for entry this year!

Your entry will be made up of the following elements:

Recorded video call with CEO/Managing Director. Please liaise with Geoff Curran on [email protected] to set this call up. Each person will be interviewed using the same set of questions. Supplier ratings. Energy suppliers will be asked to rate your company on four criteria. This will be completed by Energy Live News. Customer survey. Please supply the details (name, company, email address, phone number) of one customer who is prepared to answer a survey about you as a company. This will be online and then followed by a short phone call from Energy Live News. Any customers surveyed and called will be asked the same questions.

Each section accounts for a third of the marks.

Please note that the CEO call and customer survey must be completed by the entry deadline which is 5 p.m., 20th April.

All entries must adhere to the following guidelines:

The first panel of judges will score your entry based on the CEO and Customer interviews. These scores will be added to the supplier rating score to give a total out of 100. There is a minimum score requirement. The top ten scoring consultancies above the minimum score requirement will make up the shortlist for the secondary judging panel. Deadline for entry is 5 p.m. on 20th April. The shortlist will be announced on 25th May and the winner announced at the awards ceremony on 25th June.