Diversity Pioneers

We are all different. And these differences are an incredible positive.

We would like to celebrate those companies that welcome these differences and make their working environment an inclusive one for all to succeed.

Please fill in the application form below by 20th April.

All entries must adhere to the following guidelines:

There are four questions to be answered. Each question accounts for 25 marks. Your final score will be out of 100. There is a minimum score requirement. The top five scoring consultancies above the minimum score requirement will make up the shortlist for the secondary judging panel. Please take only 500 words or less for each answer. Any answer that goes over the limit will be truncated. Please feel free to use pictures but sparingly. Make sure that each question is before the relevant answer. As the first judging panel will assess your entry anonymously, please do not use your company name or brands in any of the answers. Failure to do so in an answer will lead to that answer being deleted and no score being registered for that answer. Judges’ decisions are final and binding; and no discussions or correspondence will be entered into relating to any of their decisions. Deadline for entry is 5 p.m. on 20th April. The shortlist will be announced on 25th May and the winner announced at the awards ceremony on 25th June. Please make sure that you pay the entry fee of £650 ex VAT by 27th April or your entry will be voided. Entry fee guarantees judging by the first judges’ panel and two tickets to the awards ceremony. Any entries shortlisted will be guaranteed another ticket to the awards ceremony.