Kwasi Kwarteng podcast: ‘UK has already made strong progress towards net zero’

Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng was the headline speaker for Energy Live Expo 2019 at the QEII Centre in Westminster – if you couldn’t attend the event or if you would like to relisten to his speech in its entirety, you can stream or download the podcast just below.

In a wide-ranging speech to hundreds of industry delegates, he said the UK has already made considerable progress on the journey to net zero – he noted it has already cut carbon dioxide emissions by around 45% since 1990, despite the economy growing by two-thirds over this time.