New eco-packaging innovation opens the door for sustainable bespoke solutions

A new innovation allows recyclable and biodegradable packaging to include bespoke advanced features such as clasps and hinges.

COLOURFORM, developed by the James Cropper group, takes the form of thermoformed packaging made from a blend of natural wood fibres from sustainably managed forests and a range of other recycled materials.

Available in custom shapes, colours and textures, it aims to supply premium brands with high-quality, unique and sustainable packaging solutions so that they can work to reduce their environmental footprint.

Craig Marshall, COLOURFORM Managing Director, says: “The technology behind COLOURFORM allows us to challenge conventional packaging shapes and integrate a wide range of sophisticated functionality and features, including hinges and clasps for inner and outer packaging.

“With precision embossing and meshing capabilities, we can also build in patterns, imagery and typography which contribute to the brand narrative.”