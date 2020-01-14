Co-op Energy launches new tariff sourcing clean energy from community projects

Co-op Energy has launched a new energy tariff that sources power directly from 90 local renewable energy generation projects across the UK.

The Community Power Tariff has been set up as part of a joint venture with Octopus Energy and aims to “pave the way for a decentralised energy future”.

All electricity sold through the deal is produced by local wind and solar projects, with all gas usage being offset.

The supplier said at £88 a month for a typical home, it costs around £5 a month extra compared to a regular Co-op Energy tariff and notes all profits are reinvested back into community energy schemes.

Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy, said: “Being able to buy locally-sourced clean, green energy is a massive jump in the right direction for this country’s ailing power grid and carbon emissions.

“Investing in more local energy infrastructure and getting Britain’s homes run by the sun when it’s shining and the wind when it’s blowing can end our reliance on dirty fossil fuels sooner than we hoped.”