EDF Renewables plans 110MW wind farm in Wales

EDF Renewables has announced plans to develop a wind farm with a capacity of 110MW in Wales.

Garn Fach would be located south of Newtown, Powys and would be capable of generating enough electricity to power around 66,000 households a year.

The company has submitted an environmental scoping report to the Welsh Government and an application to Powys County Council to erect a met mast on site to gather accurate wind speed data.

EDF Renewables has also been carrying out ecological and other feasibility surveys for the wind farm ahead of submitting a planning application at the end of the year.

It has committed to an annual community benefit fund of £5,000 per MW, which could amount to around £550,000 per year or £16.5 million over the 30-year lifetime of the project, depending on the final capacity.

Mark Vyvyan- Robinson, Director of Development and Investments at EDF Renewables, said: “Garn Fach would make a positive contribution to our efforts to tackle climate change, as well as delivering benefits to the community. We are pleased to be developing Garn Fach in partnership with 14 local farming families and hope that the wind farm will be seen as an asset in the community in our fight to tackle climate change.”