India’s national railway system on track to install 1GW of solar power

India’s national railway system is to install approximately 1GW of solar power to help reduce the carbon footprint of its South Central Railway.

Indian Railways also plans to install around 200MW of wind power across its Zonal Railways and Production Units by 2021/2022.

Around 500MW of the solar panels will be installed on the rooftops of railway buildings – this power will be used to meet non-traction loads at railway stations, while 500MW of other panels will be situated on the ground and will be used to meet both traction and non-traction requirements.

The organisation says the move is one of several measures aimed to improve energy conservation by harnessing renewable energy and notes it will also save expenditure for the railways.

The Nandyal–Yerraguntla section in Guntakal Division will be the first solar section, with the Madduru, Banaganapalle, Koilakuntla, Sanjamala, Nossam, S.Uppalapadu, Jammalamadugu and Proddutur stations having already been provided with solar panels capable of meeting all of their power needs.