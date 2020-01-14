US firm gets plastic bottle waste in the bag

An American fashion brand has revealed a new line of backpacks, tote bags and duffel bags made from recycled plastic bottles.

Solo New York says just the first run of its Re:cycled Collection will see nearly 90,000 plastic bottles kept out of landfills by turning them into new accessories.

Each bag repurposes plastic from between three to eight plastic bottles, depending on its size.

For each item sold from the line, the firm is also planting a tree to help regrow National Forests across the US.

Serkan Anders, Vice President of Marketing at Solo New York, said: “To go even further, we’ve since revamped all of our packaging and hang tags which are now also made from recycled materials and our hang tags are biodegradable.

“We had to figure out which finishes are biodegradable and train our suppliers to source those finishes as well as the recycled plastic. It was a challenging yet very rewarding process, and many of our learnings will carry over to other Solo New York products.”