EDF races to build Sizewell C in ‘optimal window’

EDF is racing to secure funding for Sizewell C in order to build the facility within the “optimal” window of time.

The Times has reported the French energy giant is looking to the government to provide a “definitive way forward” in 2020 so that it can begin construction in 2022.

Securing a funding deal for the proposed nuclear power station in Suffolk is vital as ongoing delays and setbacks could make the project too costly – this is because it is possible to reduce the cost of the plant by transferring workers and equipment from Hinkley Point C to the new project as they roll off the former.

This means a gap between the two new-build nuclear projects could make building the second facility much more costly.

An EDF spokesperson said: “The Sizewell C nuclear project is moving forward with its planning consultation and work on financing.

“It’s true that there’s an optimal time to build a replica plant, which is why it’s good news that things are progressing. The need to get on with building reliable low carbon energy to support renewables is as strong as ever.”

EDF has hired Rothschild as financial adviser for the Sizewell C project going forwards.

ELN has contacted BEIS for a response.