New York State announces additional $2bn for efficiency initiatives

New York State has announced an additional $2 billion (£1.5bn) of investment in energy efficiency and building electrification initiatives to combat climate change.

As part of the plans, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said the New York State Public Service Commission has approved an ambitious set of energy efficiency and electric heat pump targets to dramatically reduce energy consumption – the “New Efficiency: New York” plan is expected to avoid more than three million metric tonnes of carbon emissions.

The new targets for investor-owned utilities aim to help transform the way residents and businesses across the region heat and cool their homes and offices.

It brings New York State’s total investments in clean heat and energy efficiency measures up to $6.8 billion (£5.2bn).

Governor Cuomo said: “Climate change is a real and growing threat to New York’s environment and economy and to the health of our people and we’re already experiencing the negative impacts in the form of increased weather-related emergencies.”

“This historic investment shows we are aggressively pursuing clean energy alternatives to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, growing jobs in clean energy industries and protecting our environment for current and future generations.”