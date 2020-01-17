Nottingham to trial wireless charging for electric taxis

Wireless charging technology for electric taxis is to be trialled in Nottingham for the first time in the UK.

A total of 10 Nissan and London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) taxis will be fitted with wireless charging hardware to trial taxi rank-based charging for six months, with Nottingham City Council providing the vehicles to drivers rent free.

The government says the chargers at taxi ranks could provide an alternative to plugs and charging points, which means multiple taxis can recharge at once and reduce “cable clutter” on the streets.

The trial – a collaboration between organisations including Cenex, Sprint Power, Shell, Nottingham City Council, Parking Energy, Transport for London and Coventry University – is being supported with £3.5 million of funding from the government.

If successful the technology, which allows for shorter and more frequent bursts of charging, could be rolled out more broadly for public use.

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Andrea Leadsom said: “Charging technology, including wireless, is vital in giving consumers confidence to make the switch from petrol to electric cars. This pioneering trial in Nottingham and others like it, will help us take crucial steps towards lower emissions and cleaner air.

“We are determined to end our contribution to global warming entirely by 2050 – and delivering cleaner and greener transport systems is a key part of this.”

The city council adds the project will support its goal of being carbon neutral by 2028.