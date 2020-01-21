Climate change: UN and nature conservation group launch fund to manage ecosystems

A new fund aimed at providing targeted and rapid support mechanisms through seed capital for innovative approaches to ecosystem-based adaptation (EbA) has been launched.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) have joined forces for the Global Fund for Ecosystem-based Adaptation, which will run from 2020 to 2024, with the German Environment Ministry providing €20 million (£17m).

EbA refers to the set of approaches that involve the management of ecosystems to reduce the vulnerability of human communities to climate change.

UNEP says the restoration of mangroves and coral reefs, for example, protects coastal areas from the impacts of rising sea levels, while planting and restoring vegetation on hillsides and mountains prevents erosion and landslides during extreme rainfall.

It believes EbA is a key part of the movement to promote ecosystem-based or nature-based measures for climate change adaptation.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP said: “Nature-based solutions are increasingly recognised as integral to global climate action. With this new programme, we are using the power of ecosystems to help societies adapt to climate change. Ecosystem-based adaptation is now being undertaken by more and more governments and organisations all over the world.”

“This work demonstrates that it’s not only us that protects nature, but also nature that protects us. We are grateful to the Federal Environment Ministry of Germany for its support of this important initiative.”