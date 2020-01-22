UK-Canada businesses offered £2m to cut farm pollution and boost productivity

Businesses in the UK are being offered a share of £2 million to work with Canadian partners on new technologies that can help boost farm productivity and reduce pollution.

Projects must be in line with the aims of the transforming food production challenge, including the use of data-driven precision approaches and contributing towards the 2040 net zero agriculture emissions target.

They should aim to bring new businesses and technologies into the UK and Canadian agriculture sectors and show they have taken account of the needs of farmers and growers.

Partner businesses in Canada must be registered small or medium-sized enterprises with less than 500 employees, while UK businesses of any size can apply.

Funding will support projects that combine digital technologies, artificial intelligence, the application of big data and engineering solutions with biological, environmental or social science to drive productivity.

It will also back projects that develop technologies and solutions that connect farms and supply chains as well as transfer technology from another sector to agriculture, providing it requires innovation.

The Canadian and UK agri-food sectors were worth C$108 billion (£63bn) and £109 billion respectively in 2014, according to Innovate UK, which is running the competition.

The deadline for applications is open until 20th May 2020.