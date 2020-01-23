Could ‘living concrete’ help construction industry clean up its act on emissions?

Could a ‘living concrete’ help the construction industry clean up its act on emissions?

Researchers from the Living Materials Laboratory at the University of Colorado Boulder believe so – they have found a way to combine sand and bacteria to build a sustainable, living material that demonstrates similar strength to cement-based mortar.

This is achieved by creating a ‘scaffold’ out of sand and hydrogel for the bacteria to grow in – the hydrogel retains moisture and nutrients for the bacteria to proliferate and mineralise, while the sand works to hold it all together.

Scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder say the material can even ‘reproduce’ – if a brick of the material is split in half, the bacteria can grow into two complete bricks if provided with more extra sand, hydrogel and nutrients.

Currently, the production of cement is responsible for 6% of carbon dioxide emissions and concrete also releases carbon dioxide when it cures – the researchers believe materials like the new ‘living concrete’ could help the sector move away from its reliance on polluting construction materials and processes.