UK’s cement industry slashes emissions by a quarter since 1998

The UK cement industry’s carbon dioxide emissions have fallen by 25% between 1998 and 2018.

That’s according to a new report from MPA Cement highlighting the sector’s contribution to the development of a circular economy – it says the reduction in emissions over the 20-year period was achieved largely due to businesses improving their energy efficiency credentials, using alternative feedstocks instead of traditional fossil fuels and utilising more renewable energy sources.

The report, which is based on data provided by MPA Cement’s five member companies which collectively supplied 78% of the cement consumed in the UK in 2018, also notes zero process waste was sent to landfill in 2018 and says 1.4 million tonnes of waste and by-products from other sectors were recycled by the UK cement industry – this resulted in around 10% of all cement being made up of recycled materials.

It also highlights waste-derived fuels have now replaced 43% of the fossil fuel energy demand.

Dr Richard Leese, Director of MPA Cement, said: “UK cement producers continue the long-term trend to improve their environment, health and safety performance, whilst facing increased international competition and a recently challenging market.

“It is clear that our stakeholders, customers and communities want further environmental action and our members are acting on that challenge. By continuing our transparency on environmental performance in this report and providing the UK economy with low carbon products, the industry’s aspiration matches those that we serve.”