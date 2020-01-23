Vast majority of US builders are installing efficiency measures in new homes

Homebuilders across the US are prioritising high-efficiency building practices in their projects, regardless if they consider the home they are building to be green.

That’s according to new research conducted by Dodge Data & Analytics in partnership with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), which found 91% of homebuilders are now regularly incorporating energy-efficient measures such as LEDs, green appliances and efficient HVAC systems, with more than two-thirds doing so on the majority of their projects.

The report shows more than two-thirds also use practices designed to improve indoor environmental quality and water efficiency.

Around 70% of builders say consumers’ perceptions on performance is either ‘influential’ or ‘very influential’ on their decision to build green homes, with most noting consumers regard green home performance as better than that of a traditional home.

However, homebuilders also see the need for increased market demand for green homes in order for them to increase the green projects they build – they cited ‘lack of market demand’ as the top reason that companies are not currently doing more green building.

John Barrows, NAHB Sustainability and Green Building Subcommittee Chair, said: “These findings complement the results of a recent NAHB study where home buyers ranked high-performance products and practices among the top features they want in a home.

“This shows us that the value of home performance is increasing among builders and consumers.”