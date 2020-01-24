Accor Hotels to check out single-use plastic items by end of 2022

Accor Hotels has announced a new commitment to eliminate all guest-related single-use plastic items in its hotels by the end of 2022.

The firm operates almost 5,000 hotels across 110 countries, spread across 40 brands including Ibis, Novotel, the Fairmont and Mondrian.

It said more than 200 million single-use plastic items are currently used each year at its hotels – to reduce this figure to zero, it plans to remove individual bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel from its rooms, which will be replaced by dispensers on the wall.

It will also use alternatives to other commonly-used plastic items such as keycards, laundry bags and cups – it has not yet found a suitable solution for replacing all products but is searching for solutions.

The firm said it will consider the operational impact, cost and environmental performance of alternative products before officially adopting them.