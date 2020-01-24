As part of Drax Group, Haven Power is enabling a zero carbon, lower cost energy future by supplying renewable electricity and energy services to UK businesses. Existing clients include local organisations such as Suffolk FA and household names like Edgbaston Stadium, Gatwick Airport, Thames Water and Yeo Valley.

Haven Power’s solutions range from energy optimisation and risk management – helping reduce usage and costs – through to Demand Side Response and Power Purchase Agreements that generate income. In collaboration with parent company Drax, Haven Power also provides energy storage and electric vehicle solutions to corporations and enterprises.

www.havenpower.com