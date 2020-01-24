Latest Jobs – Business Developer – Electricity Sector – SE Asia – Energy Jobline

Turner Lovell are currently recruiting for an international consulting company who are active in the electricity transmission and distribution sector. They currently support various utility and electricity companies in the development of their corporate strategy, electricity grid development, market regulation and power system analysis.

We are currently recruiting for a Business Developer who will be responsible for the development of new business opportunities, winning new projects, developing client relationships and following through with after sales activities.

This will be business consulting projects in the electricity sector such as strategy, process improvement, power system studies, market regulation or owners engineering.

The overall goal is to increase the profitability of the company and further enhance the company reputation, services and overall goals.

Key Responsibility:

Develop customer partnerships in the South East Asia market specifically Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam or Thailand.

Analysing market opportunities within electricity transmission sector

Respond to RFPs and RFIs and overseeing bid submissions with the support of internal resources.

Develop and gain approval of regional business development plans along with forecasts, partnerships and marketing plans.

Secure new opportunities via conferences, meetings, public tenders and other introduction methods

Further develop and maintain existing partnerships

Manage existing accounts and oversee project delivery and any customer queries.

The Person:

Degree qualified with minimum 5 years’ experience in a business development role.

Clear and proven experience in the electricity transmission sector with a strong understanding of market drivers.

Previous experience in a sales, account management role.

Good understanding of the energy / electricity sector in South East Asia

Experience working for a management consulting company or electricity sector engineering company

Previous experience working at C-level presenting, communicating and influencing key stakeholders.

Good understanding of project management, bid management, account management.

Willingness to travel extensively across South East Asia.

Excellent English language skills – able to listen, negotiate and present convincing business solutions.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join an ambitious, growing and well-funded consulting firm at the forefront of the energy transmission conversation. You will get to work with ambitious colleagues, world class experts, the latest technology and business concepts being implemented in developing economies.

If you have a proven track record winning projects in the electricity sector, please apply and contact Curtis Thompson on [email protected].

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.