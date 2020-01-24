Tesco cuts plastic wrapping by moving multibuy deals to individual tins

Tesco has announced it is to offer ‘multibuy’ deals on individual tins of food instead of selling plastic-wrapped multipacks, which contribute to environmental pollution.

The move, which the supermarket claims is the first of its kind from a UK retailer, is expected to eliminate 350 tonnes of plastic from the environment – it will apply to both own-brand products and branded products such as Heinz Beanz.

Individual tins will now be eligible for cheaper ‘multibuy’ deals, whereas consumers previously had to buy the plastic-wrapped version if they wanted to minimise costs.

The decision is likely to have a significant effect of packaging pollution – more than 40% of Tesco customers include multipacks in their shop and 183,000 tinned multipacks are bought every day at Tesco.

Tesco CEO Dave Lewis said: “We are removing all unnecessary and non-recyclable plastic from Tesco. As part of this work, removing plastic-wrapped multipacks from every Tesco store in the UK will cut 350 tonnes of plastic from the environment every year and customers will still benefit from the same great value ‘multipack’ price.

“This is part of our plan to remove one billion pieces of plastic in 2020.”