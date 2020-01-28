New net zero infrastructure taskforce launched

A new taskforce that will explore how the UK’s infrastructure can be redesigned to help meet the net zero goal by 2050 has been launched.

Business leaders from the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) and the Environmental Industries Commission (EIC) have joined forces to form the Net Zero Taskforce, chaired by Sarah Prichard of ACE member BuroHappold Engineering.

The Taskforce will initially launch two reports during the UN’s COP26 climate change conference taking place in Glasgow later this year.

The reports will showcase the role the business members will have to play to meet net zero targets and help SMEs adapt to the new working environment.

Sarah Prichard, UK Managing Director at BuroHappold said: “I am delighted to be chairing the Taskforce which harness the extensive expertise, experience and knowledge of our two membership bases.

“Our industries are renowned for their approach to problem solving and this will be crucial in deconstructing the complex processes that guide infrastructure delivery and rebuilding them carbon free.”