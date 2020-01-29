The Advertising Association to lead the sector’s fight against climate change

The Advertising Association has launched two new groups to coordinate industry efforts to take action against climate change.

Set up in partnership with Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA) and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), the Climate Action Steering Group (CASG) and the Climate Action Working Group (CAWG) will initially focus on three areas.

These include the production of a report to measure the UK advertising industry’s current carbon footprint and what businesses are doing to reduce it, the development of options for more ambitious collective action by the industry, such as encouraging an increasing presence of more sustainable messages, and exploring how advertising regulation could play a role in tackling the climate emergency.

The Climate Action Steering Group is made up of representatives of all the major companies and organisations in the industry and will meet twice a year to drive the widest-possible engagement with initiatives to meet the industry’s legislated goals.

The Climate Action Working Group, chaired by James Best, Chairman CAP/BCAP and Credos, will meet monthly to work on the delivery of the Climate Action Steering Group’s vision and objectives and make recommendations as to how these can be delivered.

James Best, Chair of the Climate Action Working Group, said: “Our Council was unanimous in the decision to focus our efforts in the best way possible to tackle climate change.

“This is a wide-reaching issue but I am confident that our industry is well placed to move quickly and with real impact. There can be no doubting the huge appetite from the thousands of professionals working in UK advertising to play their part in active change.”