Heathrow passengers given option to offset flight emissions

Heathrow Airport has made carbon dioxide offsetting available to all of its 80 million annual passengers.

The UK’s biggest airport has partnered with environmental firm CHOOOSE to make this possible and says the move will play a vital role in its journey to net zero.

Heathrow has already switched to a 100% renewable electricity supply and deployed a fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) – it now plans to offset the remaining emissions through independently verified schemes.

This includes the use of a new ‘Flight Footprint Calculator’ on the Heathrow website, which aims to allow passengers to easily calculate and offset the carbon footprint of their journey by supporting a reforestation program in Uganda or a wind farm in Costa Rica.

Heathrow Director of Sustainability, Matt Gorman, said: “We are proud to be partnering with CHOOOSE to make this impactful offsetting choice available to passengers, regardless of what airline they are travelling with.

“This service will be available online while we also work on a plan to trial offsetting kiosks in our terminals.”