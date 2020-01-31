BAFTAs go green in 2020 with sustainable switch-up

The organisers of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony in 2020 have unveiled a raft of changes they hope will enable it to reach carbon neutrality.

They have announced traditional goody bags containing luxury items will be swapped for ‘gifting wallets’ made from recycled plastic.

As part of the shift to a cleaner event, attendees are also being encouraged to make more sustainable red carpet fashion choices such as re-wearing an outfit they already own, hiring clothes or wearing vintage pre-owned clothing.

They are also asked to carefully consider the carbon footprint of their choice of travel to the ceremony and to offset it if their choice is highly environmentally-intensive.

Dame Pippa Harris, BAFTA chair, reportedly said: “Like everyone, we are increasingly concerned about the impact of climate change and it just feels like we can no longer do nothing, that is just not acceptable.”

She added: “For the last year and intensively over the last eight months, everyone has been working across every area, not just the ceremony itself, the red carpet, the Grosvenor House dinner, every element that makes up the Baftas, to make sure that by the end of the day, the whole thing will be carbon neutral.”