How can corporate renewable energy procurement be optimised?

Every marketplace benefits from transparency and in the utility-scale renewable space, buyers must be able to see what all the options for procurement are before they get involved,

That’s the suggestion from Bryce Smith, Founder and CEO of LevelTen Energy, who spoke to ELN Editor Sumit Bose about the online marketplace and transaction platform and how it works to streamline corporate renewable energy procurement.

The business aggregates PPA buyers and sellers and matches companies with viable projects, optimising the process and helping smaller buyers participate in the market.

He said: “If you look at the number of renewables being installed year-over-year, it’s just a conversation that’s pretty much been wrapped up.

“Typically the wind and solar are the projects that get contracts because they’re the most economic, storage is also increasingly compelling, we have some very interesting storage transactions going on in the marketplace right now, which will be increasingly important over time as you can use storage to essentially shape the output of those projects.”

LevelTen Energy is expanding into Europe and Mr Smith noted Brexit would not affect the company’s interest in the UK as regardless of the political outcome, renewables would “no doubt” continue to play a pivotal role in the energy sector.