Parcel company DPD announces 300-strong EV delivery

Parcel company DPD is to take delivery of 300 new electric Nissan e-NV200 vans by May 2020.

It claims this is the largest single commercial electric van order to date in the UK and puts it on track to hit its target of having 500 electric vehicles (EVs) in operation by the end of the year by bringing its clean fleet up to 450 vehicles in total.

The firm is aiming for a tenth of its van fleet to be electric across each of its 68 UK depots by this time.

DPD says the Nissan e-NV200 has a maximum range of 187 miles from a single charge and can be rapid-charged to 80% battery capacity in around an hour.

Dwain McDonald, DPD’s CEO, said: “These vehicles have been proven in one of the harshest environments. They are quiet, reliable and they get the job done for us, day in, day out.

“This enables us to say to more and more customers, ‘we’re delivering your parcels emission-free’, which is a key selling point when we are talking to retailers.”