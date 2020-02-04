Amazon to buy two-thirds of power from Virginia solar project

Amazon has agreed to buy around two-thirds of the power that will be generated from a new 120MW solar project being developed in Virginia, US.

The facility in Pittsylvania County is being developed by Dominion Energy – construction is set to begin in 2020 and the site is forecast to become operational in 2022.

Arlington County is set to purchase the remaining proportion of electricity generated through a separate PPA – this will provide more than 80% of the electricity used annually across the county’s buildings, streetlights, traffic signals, water pumping and wastewater treatment sites.

County Board Chair Libby Garvey said: “This is a groundbreaking partnership for the county.

“It will take us a long way toward our goal of 100% use of renewable sources for all electricity used in government operations by 2025.”

Amazon is among the major companies that have recently joined a new alliance to accelerate the global transition to electric vehicles (EVs).