Asda to halve scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2025

Asda has committed to halving its scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2025 from a 2015 baseline.

The supermarket suggests the move is necessary to keep its carbon footprint aligned with limiting global warming to below 1.5°C and pledges to work closely with suppliers to reduce its carbon footprint, which it suggests is one of the “greatest opportunities” to find efficiencies.

Under the Walmart umbrella, the firm is also committed to reaching the larger target of removing a billion tonnes of emissions globally and notes 179 Asda suppliers have already signed up to this commitment, saving 29 million metric tonnes of emissions.

The retail giant says it will also continue to work to prevent deforestation, improve soil and water quality and boost biodiversity.

Asda Sustainability Manager, Laura Babbs, said: “Tackling climate change is all part of our wider sustainability commitments, of which action on carbon dioxide and food waste is vitally important but we also want to make sure we are tackling the problem of plastic.

“Together with our suppliers, we are making great strides in our journey to find the answers and are constantly looking at new innovations in plastic pollution solutions, with some really exciting initiatives coming for 2020.”