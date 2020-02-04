Sky commits to net zero goal for 2030

Sky has pledged to reach net zero by 2030.

The business, which is one of the largest media companies in the world, hopes to play a part in limiting global warming to no more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

It intends to meet the target of removing all carbon emissions within the decade by cutting emissions created by its consumers, suppliers and business operations.

The firm also plans to make its products more energy-efficient, produce programmes, news and films in a more environmentally-friendly way and help the 11,000 companies in its supply chain also go net zero.

It notes there will be some carbon emissions it cannot eliminate with current technology, which the firm plans to offset by planting trees, mangroves and seagrass to act as carbon sinks.

Sky Group Chief Executive, Jeremy Darroch, said: “We are launching our ambition to become net zero carbon by 2030.

“We know the UK Government has got a target to become net zero by 2050 and we want do that 20 years early and be part of the forefront of that move to a net zero carbon economy.”