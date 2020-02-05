First-ever ‘low plastic zone’ launches in London

The first-ever ‘low plastic zone’ has launched in London.

The North London Waste Authority (NLWA) partnered with the seven north London boroughs to launch the scheme, which involves three-quarters of businesses in the Cowcross Street area of Islington having permanently reduced the amount of single-use plastic they use and offer to customers.

The move follows consumer sentiment – 95% of people say they want local businesses to reduce their use of single-use plastic and 83% have already taken steps to reduce their own use.

Similarly, around 17% have stopped buying a particular product because it wasn’t available without plastic packaging.

Organisers say key shopping areas in Haringey, Camden, Barnet, Enfield, Hackney and Waltham Forest are expected to reach ‘low plastic zone’ status during the next few weeks.

Councillor Rowena Champion, Executive Member for Environment and Transport from Islington council, said: “The Low Plastic Zone on Cowcross Street is an innovative, practical step towards cutting down on single-use plastics and shows one of the many ways we are working with local people and businesses to tackle the climate emergency.

“We have been encouraged and inspired by the response from the public and businesses alike so far; it is clear many people who live and work in the borough are willing to do their bit in helping reduce single-use plastics. We look forward to more businesses in the area and beyond signing up.”