Mace builds plan to deliver net zero emissions in 2020

Mace has pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions in 2020.

The international construction and consultancy company has committed to reducing the carbon footprint of its own development and operations as far as possible and offsetting all remaining emissions.

It plans to explore a range of different and innovative approaches to clean up all aspects of its business, including energy use, embodied carbon, heating and cooling systems, travel, water and waste.

It will also support its clients, partners and supply chain to lower the carbon intensity of their construction and infrastructure projects and hopes to collaborate with other parts of the industry to accelerate the adoption of more sustainable working practices.

Mark Reynolds, Group Chief Executive at Mace, said: “Our ambition to achieve net zero carbon in 2020 is Mace’s strongest commitment yet to working sustainably and protecting our environment.

“Over the last eight years we have invested heavily in reducing our impact on the planet and we are now ready to take this ambitious step and lead our industry to take bold action.”