UK’s electricity network companies unveil 1MW resource registers

The UK’s electricity network companies have unveiled System Wide Resource Registers, which detail all electricity generators, storage facilities and flexibility providers of more than 1MW across the country.

They claim the move is a significant step in powering the way towards net zero by giving the industry more information and making it easier for generating customers and flexibility service providers to connect to networks.

They have worked through the Open Networks Project to launch the registers, which present a standardised set of data, highlighting demand and presenting opportunities for stakeholders such as community groups, renewables projects and large aggregators.

Containing data for more than 5,000 connected assets, the information will also give a more complete network view to National Grid ESO.

The resource registers will be updated on a monthly basis by each of the network companies.

David Smith, Chief Executive of the Energy Networks Association, said: “Innovation and investment from the electricity network companies have already helped to make the UK a superpower of renewable energy.

“Harnessing the power of data, improving transparency and harmonising processes across the country is another step forward to help us deliver the low carbon, smart grid that the public need.”