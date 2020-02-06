Irn-Bru manufacturer signs renewable supply deal with Vattenfall

Soft drinks manufacturer AG Barr has signed a deal with Swedish energy giant Vattenfall to power its UK operations with renewable electricity.

The firm, which sells brands including Irn-Bru and Rubicon, will use 22GWh of fossil-free power a year to supply its factories in Cumbernauld and Milton Keynes, as well as its regional sites across Bolton, Forfar, Newcastle, Sheffield, West Midlands and Manchester.

The ten-year contract will use power from wind farms located in the UK.

Danielle Lane, Country Manager at Vattenfall UK, said: “Our goal is to give our customers a life free from fossil fuel and we are delighted to provide AG Barr with a long term supply of homegrown renewable energy.

“We are seeing more and more companies looking to secure fossil-free power for their business as they work towards net zero carbon emissions.”