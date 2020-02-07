Glasgow announces net zero roadmap to decarbonise the city

Glasgow has unveiled its first detailed roadmap setting out how to reach its Net Zero targets ahead of the COP26 climate conference taking place in November 2020.

Based on forecasts commissioned by ScottishPower from Capital Economics, the report outlines what needs to be done to become the UK’s first Net Zero city.

The study forecasts the city will need to install more than 175,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points by 2030 to reach Net Zero, including nearly 17,000 chargers in non-residential areas – the total cost of these installations is expected to reach around £298 million.

It also estimates Glasgow will require around £1.4 billion of funding to equip more than 244,000 homes with electric heat pumps in order to decarbonise their heat supply.

The report suggests the city’s energy network will need £648 million of investment to support these changes but notes these could potentially be reduced by up to 40% by investing “in a planned and strategic way”.

SP Energy Networks is to invest approximately £20 million by 2022 to modernise the network, facilitate an increase in available capacity and support regeneration initiatives.

Michael Mathieson MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, said: “I welcome this latest report from ScottishPower, which is a milestone moment in their partnership with Glasgow City Council to make Glasgow the UK’s first ‘net-zero’ city.

“This work is crucial because we know that Scotland’s world-leading and legally-binding net-zero target cannot be met by government alone. This continued partnership approach between businesses, local authorities and communities is exactly what is required to respond to the climate emergency and improve the air quality in our cities.”

ScottishPower has also announced a new partnership with nextbike to sponsor the city’s first fleet of e-bikes and reduce transport emissions – it will sponsor 63 e-bikes and 21 charging points across the city.