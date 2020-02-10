Global energy consultancy moves to bigger Paris premises after sustained growth

Energies France, part of Global Procurement Group, has started the new decade by increasing its office footprint six-fold, as it plans further significant growth throughout 2020 and beyond.

Energies France has doubled revenue each year for the last four years and following rapid expansion the business has outgrown its two previous offices and moved to a new, state-of-the-art, 1,208sqm facility in central Paris, six times bigger than its previous location.

The energy procurement and technology specialist started business in Paris in 2016 with just two people. Today it currently has 52 people based in the French capital. The business intends to recruit over 100 people in 2020 to support the exciting growth plans for France.

Energies France provides procurement services and innovative energy technology to a diverse range of business consumers and is a market leader in this sector. France is the largest deregulated energy market in Europe, providing a springboard for increased expansion over the coming years.

Energies France currently has 3,600 customers across 10,000 sites. The quantity of contracted consumption secured for its partner suppliers in 2019 stood at 1,195,000 MWh.

Energies France Director, Matthew Koziol, said: “Our new flagship premises marks a period of significant and sustained growth.

“We will continue to focus on expanding our procurement offer and tech innovation to capitalise on and capture the untapped and increasing demand by French business consumers for energy procurement and technology solutions. We will also continue to invest in long-term growth and anticipate our revenue will grow 100% year-on-year over the next 5 years.”

In addition to having ClearVUE Systems’ new technology to offer customers instant visibility of energy fundamentals, the French operation is also launching Energie SuperMarché. Targeted to the French SME markets, this is the fastest and easiest low-cost, online business energy price comparison site available, generating price options in under 60 seconds. Requiring minimal customer input, just business name or company registration number, can generate a comprehensive range of competitive tariffs from a variety of suppliers.

Energies France is part of GPG – the global umbrella overseeing NGP, Energies France, NGP Americas and ClearVUE Systems – the R&D technology lab, based in Malta and India. GPG manages over 29TWhs of energy for tens of thousands of customers across the globe.

This is a promoted article.