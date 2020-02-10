Svante explores carbon capture tech for Chevron

Svante and Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) have launched a pilot study to explore the potential for trialling the carbon capture company’s technology in Chevron’s operations.

Svante, which is working to develop commercial-scale carbon capture for industries with hard-to-abate emissions, has been commissioned to work on a pre-front end engineering design (pre-FEED) study to evaluate the feasibility and design of a 10,000 tonne-per-year carbon capture unit in one of Chevron’s California facilities.

The assessment is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020.

Claude Letourneau, President and CEO of Svante, said: “We are thrilled to be working alongside one of our earliest investors towards a solution that will contribute to a low carbon future. We have a demonstration plant in Saskatchewan capturing 10,000 tonnes per year from an industrial natural gas steam boiler.

“This project will take the learnings from our demonstration plant to design and build an improved second-of-a-kind facility using our state-of-the-art proprietary nano-filter technology.”