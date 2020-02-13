Corona Energy is a leading independent gas and electricity supplier with over 20 years’ experience servicing UK businesses. It currently supplies 14% of the industrial and commercial gas market with around 13,000 customers across gas and electricity and over 85,000 meters in its capable hands.

Join some of the most trusted and respected brand names in Britain. Switch to Corona Energy and benefit from the highest standards of customer care combined with a fresh approach to managing your energy usage. It builds long-term relationships with its partners and understands the challenges you face. Corona Energy always looks for new opportunities in the industry, particularly when it comes to improving service. It proactively identifies how it can adapt to fulfil the long-term needs of its partners.

www.coronaenergy.co.uk