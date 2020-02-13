Engenie begins project to bring 12 rapid EV chargers to Cardiff

A new rollout of smart electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the Welsh capital of Cardiff will double the number of devices installed in the city.

EV charging operator Engenie has installed two new rapid charging points in the city centre to begin the project, which it says will improve air quality, meet climate targets and boost revenue for the council.

Each site will be powered by 100% renewable energy and will host two rapid charging points – by mid-2020, there will be a total of 12 chargers across six sites in place.

The EV infrastructure requires no membership or connection fee and operates with standard contactless payment cards – the chargers can be used to power any EV model and provide around 80 miles of charge in as little as half an hour.

Patrick Sherriff, Property Director of Engenie, said: “We’re making EV charging a simple and easy process for visitors, businesses and residents of Cardiff by installing the most user-friendly rapid charging points available today.

“Our partnership with Cardiff council is supporting drivers making the switch to EVs as well as the council’s plan to improve air quality in the city.”