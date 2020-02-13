God goes green as Church of England sets 2030 net zero commandment

The Church of England’s General Synod has set new targets for the church to work to become net zero by 2030.

At a meeting in February, members voted in favour of a revised date encouraging all parts of the organisation to take action and increase efforts to reduce emissions – it will now examine requirements to reach the new target and draw up an action plan to deliver it.

The amended target brings the goal fifteen years forward from the original proposal of 2045.

Nick Holtam, Lead Bishop on Environmental Affairs, said: “Synod has set an ambitious target for the whole Church of England to respond to the urgency of the Climate Crisis.

“To reach Synod’s target of 2030 will not be easy and requires each of us to hear this as an urgent call to action but this is a clear statement of intent across the Church and to wider society about our determination to safeguard God’s creation.”