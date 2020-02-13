Los Angeles Fire Department splashes out on electric firetruck

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has become the first fire service in the US to purchase an electric vehicle (EV) based on the Concept Fire Truck (CFT).

The truck from Rosenbauer will be delivered and tested in the first quarter of 2021 – the firm says it offers improved driving characteristics, safety features and functionality.

Its two batteries provide a charge capacity of 100kWh, enabling fully electric operation for around two hours, with an integrated range extender option available to allow longer usage times.

LAFD operates a fleet of 1,300 vehicles and responded to approximately 500,000 emergency calls last year.

Chief Ralph Terrazas said: “I am excited that we are the first Department in North America to order this cutting-edge fire engine,

“The electric fire engine is an innovative tool that will help reduce noise, harmful diesel emissions, and provide a flexible tool for firefighting and rescue operations from a technologically advanced platform. We are looking forward to evaluating in a real-world environment once it hits the streets of Hollywood next year.”