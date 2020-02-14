ELCC 20' Speakers

David Coombs

CEO, OnlineDIRECT

ELN TV

Kamile Baranauskaite
More Articles
Friday 14 February 2020

David is a Cambridge graduate with an impressive career working as a finance professional in the services industry, having held CFO and Finance Director positions in both the I&C and SME sectors. As well as being CEO at OnlineDIRECT David has also held a Non-Executive role within the Healthcare sector. Championing collaboration and a customer centric strategy, David is passionate about ensuring services and propositions are tailored to provide profitability for Brokers and suppliers in the ever changing UK energy market.

LinkedIn Icon

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast