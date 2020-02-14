David Coombs

David is a Cambridge graduate with an impressive career working as a finance professional in the services industry, having held CFO and Finance Director positions in both the I&C and SME sectors. As well as being CEO at OnlineDIRECT David has also held a Non-Executive role within the Healthcare sector. Championing collaboration and a customer centric strategy, David is passionate about ensuring services and propositions are tailored to provide profitability for Brokers and suppliers in the ever changing UK energy market.