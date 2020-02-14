Deutsche Telekom subsidiary dials into solar PPA with Vattenfall

Power & Air Solutions, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Swedish energy giant Vattenfall for solar energy.

The renewable electricity will come from a solar farm being built in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in Germany, which will have an installed capacity of 60MW.

The solar project is expected to start generating electricity in mid-2021 and will provide power under the PPA for a term of 10 years.

Christine Lauber, Director Sales & Origination at Vattenfall said: “We are very pleased that with this agreement we are further accelerating the growing market for long-term electricity supply contracts for industrial customers in Germany.

“Vattenfall’s goal is to enable fossil-free living within one generation. That also means supporting our customers in achieving their sustainability goals.”