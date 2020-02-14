Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Deutsche Telekom subsidiary dials into solar PPA with Vattenfall

The solar farm is being built in Germany and will have an installed capacity of 60MW

Priyanka Shrestha
Friday 14 February 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Power & Air Solutions, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Swedish energy giant Vattenfall for solar energy.

The renewable electricity will come from a solar farm being built in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in Germany, which will have an installed capacity of 60MW.

The solar project is expected to start generating electricity in mid-2021 and will provide power under the PPA for a term of 10 years.

Christine Lauber, Director Sales & Origination at Vattenfall said: “We are very pleased that with this agreement we are further accelerating the growing market for long-term electricity supply contracts for industrial customers in Germany.

“Vattenfall’s goal is to enable fossil-free living within one generation. That also means supporting our customers in achieving their sustainability goals.”

